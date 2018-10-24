Round three? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hinted that there may be trouble in paradise once again between him and girlfriend Jen Harley.

The Jersey Shore star, 32, shared a disturbing photo of himself with a black eye to Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 24. “Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to protect,” he wrote, tagging a woman named Jennifer with the handle @jenx — which is not Harley’s name on Instagram. He added, “Kidddddddddddd.” The photo seems to insinuate that Ortiz-Magro and Harley — who share 6-month-old daughter Ariana — may be at war again.

As loyal Jersey Shore fans know, things tend to get ugly between the on-again, off-again couple when they fight. The pair, who started dating in July 2017, became involved in a nasty social media war in April following the airing of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which showed the TV personality flirting with another woman while Harley was pregnant with their daughter.

That same month, Ortiz-Magro and Harley were involved in a physical altercation that played out on Instagram Story. Things quickly got worse in June, when Us Weekly confirmed that Harley dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car. The pair put on a united front for their sake of their daughter and reconciled on and off throughout the summer.

On Tuesday, October 16, Harley revealed she blamed the hit MTV series for causing their issues, writing, “The show has been the route [sic] to all our problems.” Ortiz-Magro echoed that sentiment in August, when he told his fans that cameras “caught a rough patch.”

