Staaaaaahp! We can’t keep up! Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley got close on July 4, nine days after she was arrested for alleged domestic battery.

Ortiz-Magro shared a photo on Instagram Stories of himself and Harley snuggled close with flag-themed hearts floating around them as she made a kissy face at the camera. “Happy independence day,” he wrote on the July 4 pic.

The on-off couple, who split (again) in June, have been making headlines in recent weeks. Harley, 31, was arrested on June 25 after allegedly hitting the 32-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star as they headed home from a Las Vegas barbecue together.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the exes, who welcomed daughter Ariana Sky in April, were arguing in the car when Ortiz-Magro asked Harley to stop the vehicle so he could get out. As he was exiting, he got caught in his seatbelt. “Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie,” the source said. “Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

Harley won’t be facing charges from the arrest. “Due to insufficient evidence,” the case will not be moving forward, a Clark County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told Us on July 3.

Prior to the alleged incident, Harley and Ortiz-Magro had insulted each other on social media, accused each other of cheating, and appeared to get into a physical altercation on Instagram Live before they broke up.

Though Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with Harley has been rocky, the MTV personality has gushed about the baby girl he shares with her, often posting adorable photos of Ariana Sky on social media. And after the apparent Instagram fight, he told Us: “I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority.”

