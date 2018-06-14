While Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino couldn’t wait to pop the question when his girlfriend Lauren Pesce visited the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation house, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was having a more difficult time.

During the Thursday, June 4, episode, Ronnie revealed to his roommates that he was feeling really down about his relationship with Jen Harley, who at the time, was seven months pregnant. After Vinny Guadagnino’s mother surprised the house with a visit and talked to Ronnie about the relationship, it just sank in more that he wasn’t completely happy.

“I want to be with her, I love her, I just don’t know where her heart is,” Ronnie said. “Truthfully, I just don’t trust her.” When Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese asked if that lack of trust was because she had cheated in the past, he said “Yes.”

“Nobody’s perfect. I did my dirt too so I can just say, like, ‘It was her.’ But everything I did was a reaction to her actions,” he said. “I’m also not used to being with someone like myself. Like, I met my match.”

At the end of the episode, after seeing how in love Mike and Lauren were, Ronnie broke down crying in the confessional.

“After talking to Vinny’s mom and seeing the happiness that Mike has, I’m realizing I have to reevaluate my life, myself and my relationship,” he said. “I want a family, I want to be happy, I want to be in Mike’s shoes. I want to propose. I want to have the feeling of more than just, ‘We’re together and we have a kid.’ I want more than that. Everyone else goes and lives their lives, and they’re f—king happy and I don’t have all the s—t they have. It’s just me. Who the f—k is the right person at this point?”

He continued, through tears: “I was with a girl for eight years, and that s—t didn’t work out. Now I got a girl pregnant after a year and it’s probably not gonna work out. What is it? Please tell me, because I have no idea. I’m doing my best to try to make it work and it’s not. I feel like, here I am: the same crying ass bitch Ronnie. The same f—king place, in the same f—king house. It’s just hard.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

