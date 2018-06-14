Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hasn’t completely forgiven Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s “French fry” comment referring to the French woman he brought home, that was made weeks ago on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, June 14, episode, Ronnie decides to stir the pot between Jenni Farley and Mike, causing Jenni to want to ruin Mike’s big moment – he’s planning to propose to girlfriend Lauren Pesce.

“This moment is all about positivity and love and taking that next chapter in my life,” Mike says in a cab ride with Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Lauren. However, that’s not the case in the other cab.

After Deena Cortese says how great Lauren is, Ronnie, 32, chimes in, “Her boyfriend, though, is not the best guy ever. The lights are on. The grass is mowed, but no one’s home. It doesn’t make sense! No disrespect to her.”

He admits in his confessional that he’s still mad at Mike’s mocking over their time in Miami, so he thought he’d tell Jenni “JWOWW” Farley something – and cause some drama. “I’m gonna let you know he was gonna try to put a pie in your face last night. You were, like, going at him,” Ronnie tells Jenni, 32, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena listening.

Jenni is not happy, to say the least. “After all I did for him? I got him a f—king ring. I’ve literally planned his whole f—king engagement with you girls, and that’s what I get,” she says in the cab.

In the confessional, she admits she’s beyond angry. “I’m boiling right now because I am going above and beyond for Mike. That’s what I get for all the things I did for you? You’re throwing a pie in my face? That, to me, is, like, game over … disrespectful,” she explains.

She then tells her roommates, “I’m about to f—k up the next 24 hours.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!