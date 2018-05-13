Second thoughts? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared two new videos in bed with his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, and their daughter, Ariana, following an explosive Instagram Live fight that caused the couple to break up two weeks ago.

The Jersey Shore star, 32, captured Harley snoring in the videos and shared them on his Instagram Story on Sunday, May 13. “Prank wars. Snoring so loud,” he captioned the first clip. “I feel she’s the dog from ‘Little Nicky.’”

He captioned the following video: “Sounds like a bear having an orgasm. She always says I snore.”

The couple are seemingly trying to patch things up after they were also spotted together with their child in Las Vegas in pics posted by the Daily Mail on Saturday, May 12. Their outing at the Caesars Palace Forum was the first time the pair have been seen out in public together since they accused each other of cheating on Instagram and shared a live video of a physical altercation in late April.

After the fight, the couple split up after nearly a year together but a source told Us Weekly that they were trying to keep the peace between them for the sake of their baby. “They are on speaking terms and things are better than anyone could ever expect,” the insider told Us on May 3. “They have to be in order to coparent. Ronnie’s main priority is his daughter and that’s all he is concerned about at the moment – that she’s in the best situation.”

Prior to that, sources said that although the couple had called it quits, there was a chance of reconciliation. “Ronnie and Jen are definitely done and he’s telling his friends that he’s single,” one source said, while another told Us: “But that can change at any moment.”

