In the clear? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex girlfriend Jen Harley will not face domestic battery charges following their physical altercation.

A Clark County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 3, noting that, “due to insufficient evidence,” they “will not be going forward with the case.”

Harley, 31, was arrested in Las Vegas on June 25 after allegedly hitting the MTV star, 32, during their drive home from a barbecue.

“He asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car. She stopped and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt,” a source exclusively told Us of the incident. “Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

Harley, who posted her $3,000 bail hours after being placed behind bars, “was driving so erratically that three out of her four tires were flat,” the insider added, noting that the on-again, off-again couple’s 2-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, was in the backseat of the car at the time.

The tumultuous twosome split in April after one year of dating. Although they got back together for a brief period in May, they ended things agin on June 7 after getting into a physical fight in Sin City while Ortiz-Magro was filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 2.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a pal told Us of the altercation. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where there daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, split and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

