Jen Harley is no longer behind bars. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-girlfriend posted her $3,000 bail and was released from jail on Monday, June 25, the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas confirms to Us Weekly.

The 31-year-old was arrested in Sin City hours earlier for domestic battery. Us broke the news that she allegedly hit the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 32, in the face during an argument on their drive home from a barbecue late Sunday, June 24.

“He asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” a source claimed to Us exclusively. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

The source alleged to Us that Harley “was driving so erratically that three out of her four tires were flat.” The on-off couple’s 2-month-old daughter, Ariana, was in the back seat of the car at the time of the incident. The baby is staying with a mutual friend for now, the source added.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley called it quits on their yearlong relationship in April. They briefly reconciled soon after, but ended things again in late May. The pair then got into a physical altercation in Vegas on June 7 while the MTV personality was filming season 2 of Family Vacation.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source told Us at the time. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast Watch With Us below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!