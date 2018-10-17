Keeping it real. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend, Jen Harley, set the record straight on the current status of their tumultuous relationship — and made it clear Jersey Shore played a major part in their past problems.

Harley, 30, took to Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 16, where she asked fans to send her questions to answer during some downtime. One follower asked, “I know you won’t answer this but how do you like being on jersey shore,” and she admitted, “Honestly the show has been the route to all our problems.”

Trouble began to brew for the pair when Ortiz-Magro, 32, was filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Miami while Harley was back in Vegas, pregnant with their daughter Ariana, who is now 6 months old. In one scene, the reality TV star was seen putting his hands all over a woman and then leading her into the bathroom to get some privacy. Throughout the season he also expressed his uncertainty over their relationship, which began in July 2017.

The couple were later involved in a nasty social media war in April and a few days later, they appeared to get into a physical altercation. That same month, the crew headed to Las Vegas to film the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Harley and Ortiz-Magro’s drama played out onscreen. At one point, Ortiz-Magro met with a lawyer to discuss child custody following an explosive fight between the two after Harley showed up to the cast’s hotel unannounced.

In June, another one of their arguments made headlines after Us Weekly confirmed that Harley dragged the TV personality with her car. Harley touched on that while answering questions on Instagram Story. When asked about the incident, she responded, “I’m going to address this since I haven’t ever! Do you guys think I hooked him up and dragged him down the street lmao. Whoever first reported this story made that shit up and everyone ran with it and it got DRAGGED out.”

Despite the drama, the couple have since reconciled and are working on their relationship. “Let me be clear I had my own money owned my house cars etc. before Ron I’ve never been broke or needed to live off of someone ever,” she explained when asked if she was with Ortiz-Magro because of his wealth. “I’m with him because I love him and we have a connection that most people do not have and it sucks you guys do not get to see it on JS but it’s there and it’s real and I do believe he’s my soulmate.”

Harley echoed that statement on October 5, writing on Instagram alongside a photo of her and the Jersey Shore alum being affectionate, “How we are all the time. We went through a rough time but we are strong and the best we’ve ever been 🙂 I love you and have your back always.”

