Back on track? Jen Harley assured fans that her relationship with boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is solid following months of turmoil.

Harley, 30, reposted a video of herself and the 32-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star showing off major PDA on her Instagram Story Friday, October 5. In the clip, Ortiz-Magro held his girlfriend as she straddled and kissed him.

“How we are all the time,” Harley wrote. “We went through a rough time but we are strong and the best we’ve ever been 🙂 I love you and have your back always.” The previous day, she documented their visit to Central Park on her Instagram Story.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who began dating in July 2017, were on-again, off-again for months when she showed up unannounced at a Las Vegas hotel in June while the MTV star was filming season 2 of the reboot. A source told Us Weekly they got into a physical altercation over the death of their dog.

The pair also had a road rage incident in June, with an insider claiming to Us at the time: “Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car. She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

Harley was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas later that month, though she did not end up facing charges because of “insufficient evidence.”

Days after the fight, the couple, who share 6-month-old daughter Ariana, spent the Fourth of July together, and the reality star later joked about the incident. “#LifeCanBeALotOfThingsButNeverLetItBeADrag,” he quipped on his Instagram Story. The duo, who were seemingly on and off all summer, appeared to reconcile again in August when they traveled to Puerto Rico with their baby girl.

Meanwhile, Ortiz-Magro’s costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently weighed on in the couple’s drama. “Those two I feel are meant for each other because they’re both frickin’ crazy, and they love it. They love their drama together,” the 30-year-old told Us on Thursday, October 4. “So to each their own but, you know, the baby is beautiful. They’re great parents to the baby.”

