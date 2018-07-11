Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jokes About Car Fight With Jen Harley

Over it already? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro poked fun at his heated car fight with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley that led him to suffering road rash after she drove away while he was holding onto the car.

“#LifeCanBeALotOfThingsButNeverLetItBeADrag,” the Jersey Shore star, 32, captioned an Instagram Story photo of Heath Ledger in character as the Joker alongside The Dark Night quote, “Wanna know how I got these scars?”

At the bottom of the screen, Ortiz-Magro added: “#TOOSOON?”

The MTV personality shared a similar sentiment in a second post, posting an inspirational quote. “Some people will never be happy. They undervalue things, people and situations,” the message read. “They are never grateful and appreciative.”

Ortiz-Magro’s posts come two days after Us Weekly confirmed that Harley sustained injuries during their physical altercation in Las Vegas last month that led to her domestic battery arrest. According to a police report obtained by Us, the Las Vegas native had “scratches and dried blood” after the incident.

Us broke the news in June that Harley was taken into police custody after allegedly beating up Ortiz-Magro and dragging him with her car. “Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised and he’s got a nasty road rash,” an insider told Us of the aftermath. The insider also revealed that the pair’s 3-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, was in the car at the time. Harley did not face legal charges “due to insufficient evidence,” a Clark County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told Us earlier this month.

The tumultuous twosome reunited on the 4th of July and seemed to be having a good time following the drama.

