New details have emerged from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s recent physical altercation that led to her arrest. The Jersey Shore star was not the only one with physical injuries after the fight, according to the police report obtained by Us Weekly.

The attending police officer called to the scene in Las Vegas on June 24 “observed minor cuts, scratches and dried blood on Harley,” the report read about the aftermath of the couple’s argument that culminated in Ortiz-Magro briefly being dragged behind the pair’s Mercedes. “Harley refused medical attention and photographs were taken. Harley made statements that they were leaving a party and Ortiz started acting erratically in the passenger seat as she was driving.”

The report also revealed that Harley “claimed that Ortiz tried to grab the steering wheel and that is when she drove over the median popping the tires.”

Ortiz-Magro told authorities that his on-off girlfriend “hit him in the face with her right fist two-five times” while she was driving before he got out of the car and she drove away while he was still holding onto the vehicle. He then called her to come back and get him, which she did, before Harley pulled over again, taking their 3-month-old daughter, Ariana, out of her car seat.

“She explained that she got out of the car asking for help and stated that Ortiz was hitting her in the car,” the report read. “She explained that she arranged for a friend to come pick up her child before officers arrived.”

The police officer found Ortiz-Magro alone in the car with “injuries to his mouth and arms, and roadrash,” adding that “there was blood all over the center console and insider of the car as well as smears along the driver side.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that Harley had been arrested for domestic battery following the argument in the car. A source told Us at the time that “Jen was driving so erratically that three out of her four tires were flat.”

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office later confirmed to Us that Harley would not face charges following the altercation “due to insufficient evidence.”

The twosome have had a tumultuous relationship in recent months, accusing each other of cheating and getting into another physical altercation on June 8. The pair did, however, celebrate the 4th of July together with their baby girl following the drama.

