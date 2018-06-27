Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is looking to the future. The Jersey Shore alum posted a sweet message to her boyfriend, Christian Biscardi, on Wednesday, June 27.

Biscardi, 28, shared a photo of himself at a bar with Giancola, 31, on his Instagram account. “I will always be the worst looking person in every picture we take and I’m okay with it,” he captioned the post. In the comments section, his girlfriend of more than a year posted an emoji of a couple holding hands and wrote, “You’re my better half.”

Her former Jersey Shore costar Deena Nicole Cortese also commented on the post. “So happy you found your lobster,” the 31-year-old wrote, paraphrasing one of Lisa Kudrow’s quotes from Friends.

Giancola was the only original cast member from the MTV reality series who did not return for the reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in November that the former TV personality “didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” whom she dated on and off from 2009 to 2014.

A second source told Us in May, “[Giancola is] so happy that she didn’t do the show now. She’s happy with her life and has moved on with her boyfriend. He’s The One. They have a great life together and have their own business. She doesn’t regret not going back on for a second.”

Giancola’s comment to Biscardi comes just days after Ortiz-Magro, 32, and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley made headlines. Harley, 31, was arrested in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 24, after the on-off couple got into an argument on their way home from a barbecue. Us broke the news that she allegedly hit the reality star in the face and dragged him with her car, leaving him “bloodied and bruised,” according to a source. Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s 2-month-old daughter, Ariana, was in the vehicle at the time.

