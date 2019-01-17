Standing by her man. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Pesce, released a statement after he surrendered to prison on Tuesday, January 15, to serve an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support. We speak everyday & he’s doing great. He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you,” Pesce, 34, tweeted on Thursday, January 17. “Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael & Lauren Sorrentino.”

Pesce previously sent the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, well wishes hours before he arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Tuesday.

“So proud to call this incredible man my husband,” she captioned a throwback photo of the longtime loves, who tied the knot in November 2018. “Just found this pic from Lake Tahoe the year we got back together in 2013. To the strongest man I know, I love you endlessly, see you soon honey #FreeSitch.”

The stylist also commented on an Instagram photo the MTV star posted earlier on Tuesday advocating for his freedom. “Strongest man I know,” she gushed. “Love you honeys, see you soon.”

Meanwhile, Sorrentino opened up about his state of mind in an Instagram Live video while en route to the prison. “I’m just gonna handle this and put this behind me and move forward,” he explained. “The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

The Here’s the Situation author, along with his brother Marc, was indicted for tax evasion in September 2014. He pleaded guilty in January 2018 and in October, he was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release for one count of tax evasion and was ordered to pay more than $133,000 in restitution and fines.

The Situation and Pesce aren’t worried about how his sentence will affect their relationship. Back in November, he exclusively told Us Weekly, “We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away]. I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing. But it’s gonna be a blip in the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”

