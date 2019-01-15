Getting it over with. The time has come for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino to begin his prison sentence.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, went live on Instagram as he was driven to surrender himself to the Otisville, New York, Federal Correctional Institution, where he will spend eight months behind bars for tax evasion.

“I’m just gonna handle this and put this behind me and move forward,” Sorrentino said on Monday, January 15, as his wife, Lauren Pesce, recorded the Instagram Live video.

Pesce, 34, tried to remain positive for her visibly anxious husband by reading him positive comments that were flooding in from fans across the world. The MTV reality star, while somber, did his best to make light of the situation as well.

“You’re going to save a lot of money on food! That’s all we spend our money on,” he told his wife before getting serious once again. “The comeback is always greater than the setback,” he added.

Sorrentino concluded the livestream with a blunt message: “There is nothing more to say … just take me to jail.”

The Jersey Shore star and his brother Marc were indicted for tax evasion in September 2014. The Here’s the Situation author pleaded guilty to the charge in January 2018 and was sentenced to eight months in prison with two years supervised probation in early October. A few weeks later, he was granted a time extension so that he wouldn’t have to start serving his sentence until January 15, 2019.

The TV personality and stylist, who tied the knot on November 1, told Us Weekly exclusively that they aren’t worried about Sorrentino’s prison stint having an affect on their relationship, which began when they were in high school.

“We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away],” the New Stage alum told Us shortly after getting hitched. “I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing. But it’s gonna be a blip in the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”

