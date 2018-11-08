It’s a non-issue! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce aren’t worried about their relationship struggling while he serves an eight-month prison sentence.

“We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away]. I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 3, two days after marrying Pesce, 33. “But it’s gonna be a blip in the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”

Pesce, for her part, has no fears about her man being behind bars. “If you have ever been through someone getting sober through recovery, if you come out on the other side of that successfully and in a positive way, anything is possible,” she explained. “Like he said, a blip in the radar and not a concern for us.”

Sorrentino made headlines in October after he was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised probation for tax evasion. The MTV personality must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on or after January 15, 2019. (Meanwhile, Mike’s brother, Marc Sorrentino, was sentenced to 24 months in jail on similar charges).

A source told Us last month that Mike “really wants to spend as much time as he can with [Lauren]” before he surrenders and “he’s looking forward to working up until he goes away.”

The newlyweds are “excited to spend the holidays together” now that they’ve tied the knot, Sorrentino told Us. Added Pesce: “We are feeling so blessed and grateful and happy and on cloud nine.”

The reality stars tied the knot on Thursday, November 1, at the Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, nine months after he proposed on Valentine’s Day.

