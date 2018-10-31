Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino isn’t sweating his future. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is “in a good frame of mind” before his wedding to Lauren Pesce and his upcoming prison sentence, a source close to Sorrentino tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He just wants to get his time done, come home and start his life over. The wedding has been a great distraction for him,” the source explains. “He and Lauren are just focusing on getting ready for their wedding. Once it’s done, he really wants to spend as much time as he can with her before she leaves. He’s looking forward to working up until he goes away.”

Sorrentino, 36, and Pesce, 33, are set to tie the knot on Thursday, November 1.

The MTV personality was sentenced on October 5 to eight months in prison and two years of supervised probation for tax evasion. He was ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on or after January 15, 2019.

Sorrentino’s fiancée and his Jersey Shore castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino were all in attendance during his court hearing.

A rep for the reality star (whose brother Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to 24 months in prison on similar charges) released an exclusive statement to Us after his sentencing.

“Mike accepts the court’s decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence,” the statement read. “He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mindset that he has had for the last three years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

