Mike"The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce are married.

The Situation is a married man! Mike Sorrentino tied the knot with his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, on Thursday, November 1, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The newlyweds were joined by their family and friends at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. The groom’s Jersey Shore castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino were among the guests — and Farley and Polizzi’s 4-year-old daughters, Meilani and Giovanna, respectively, served as flower girls. Ortiz-Magro’s on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, was also there with the couple’s 6-month-old daughter, Ariana.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” Sorrentino, 36, and Pesce, 33, gushed in an exclusive statement to Us. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”

Sorrentino proposed to Pesce on Valentine’s Day when she visited him in Miami while filming season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I approached the executive producers and I let them know, ‘Listen I really want to do this. This show is really special to me. This is the show that introduced me to the world,’” the MTV personality told Us exclusively in April. “It was really special for me to do this, to get down on one knee on Jersey Shore.”

Pesce added at the time, “I had high expectations for when this happened and he went above and beyond my expectations. He really impressed me with all of it.”

The couple learned in the final stages of wedding planning that Sorrentino had been sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised probation in his tax evasion case. He has been ordered to surrender no earlier than January 15, 2019.

“He just wants to get his time done, come home and start his life over. The wedding has been a great distraction for him,” a source close to the reality star recently told Us. “He really wants to spend as much time as he can with her before she leaves.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

