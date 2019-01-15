Through thick and thin! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Pesce, is remaining his rock as he prepares to serve his prison sentence.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, shared an Instagram photo of himself wearing a shirt advocating for his freedom on Tuesday, January 15. “Strongest man I know,” Peace, 34, wrote in the comments. “Love you honeys, see you soon.”

The MTV star’s longtime love, who he married in November 2018, also posted a throwback photo with him on Tuesday alongside the caption, “So proud to call this incredible man my husband. Just found this pic from Lake Tahoe the year we got back together in 2013. To the strongest man I know, I love you endlessly, see you soon honey #FreeSitch.”

Sorrentino — along with his brother Marc — was indicted for tax evasion in September 2014 and pleaded guilty in January 2018. In October, he was sentenced to eight months in prison.

The Here’s the Situation author recorded an Instagram Live video while en route to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Tuesday, letting fans in on his state of mind.

“I’m just gonna handle this and put this behind me and move forward,” he said. “The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

Days after tying the knot, Sorrentino and the stylist exclusively told Us Weekly that they weren’t fretting over his prison sentence.

“We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away],” Sorrentino told Us at the time. “I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing. But it’s gonna be a blip in the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”

