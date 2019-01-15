Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reported to prison on Tuesday, January 15, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Radar Online.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, surrendered himself to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York to begin his eight-month sentence for tax evasion. He shared his inmate mailing address on Facebook hours earlier so that family members, friends and fans can send him letters. He also went live on Instagram with his wife, Lauren Pesce, while being driven to the prison.

“I want to put this behind me and move forward,” he said during the livestream on Tuesday morning. “The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

Sorrentino was sentenced in October 2018 during an appearance in New Jersey federal court. He had previously pleaded guilty to falsifying business and personal tax returns between 2010 and 2012. In addition to eight years in prison, Sorrentino was sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to complete 500 hours of community service. His brother, Marc Sorrentino, meanwhile, was given a 24-month prison sentence for tax offenses.

“Mike accepts the court’s decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence,” a rep for the MTV personality told Us exclusively after the sentencing. “He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mindset that he has had for the last the years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

Sorrentino, who has been sober for more than three years, was later granted a time extension on the start date of his prison sentence so that he could marry Pesce, which he did in November at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. The groom’s Jersey Shore costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick were among the wedding guests.

