A major milestone for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Saturday, December 22, to share a personal achievement regarding his prior battle with addiction — and revealed how he’s giving back.

“Big daddy Sitch celebrating 3 years of sobriety & teaming up with @discoveryinstitute_nj to bring a holiday meal to Phoenix Recovery House in Eatontown NJ for Christmas,” he captioned a photo that showed him smiling along with three women in the background.

A day earlier, the reality star took to his Instagram Stories to share a few sweet messages from fans about how he’s inspired them and helped them with their own battle with substance abuse. (Sorrentino previously battled an addiction to prescription medications including Xanax and oxycodone and voluntarily checked into rehab in March 2012 but relapsed just a few months later.)

“2019 will be your year of advancement,” he shared in another Story, seemingly hinting at his upcoming eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. “God is taking you to another level.”

The posts come just weeks before Sorrentino is ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on or after January 15, 2019. The New Jersey native — who tied the knot with his longtime love Lauren Pesce in November — enjoyed a honeymoon with his bride in Tucson, Arizona, prior to his sentence.

Ahead of his wedding, a source told Us Weekly in October that Sorrentino isn’t sweating the jail time and is looking forward to putting it in the past.

“He just wants to get his time done, come home and start his life over. The wedding has been a great distraction for him,” the source told Us. “He and Lauren are just focusing on getting ready for their wedding. Once it’s done, he really wants to spend as much time as he can with her before he leaves. He’s looking forward to working up until he goes away.”

