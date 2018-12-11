No worries here! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his new bride, Lauren Pesce, seem to be enjoying a peaceful honeymoon before his prison sentence.

The newlyweds didn’t specify where they were vacationing, but they both uploaded Instagram posts from a desert locale on Monday, December 10.

Sorrentino, 36, shared a photo of himself and Pesce in front of a mountain landscape. “Hello Honeymooners,” he captioned the pic, adding honey and cactus emoji.

His 33-year-old bride, meanwhile, posted a looping video of herself lounging in a pool. “In the desert,” she wrote in her caption.

In the comments, other Jersey Shore stars admired the couple’s honeymoon Instagrams.

“Nice view guys,” Angelina Pivarnick wrote on Sorrentino’s upload. “Enjoy it.”

And on Pesce’s video, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi raved, “WOWZAAAAZZZ.”

In October, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised probation for tax evasion, and he must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on or after January 15.

“We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away],” the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing. But it’s gonna be a blip in the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”

Pesce is similarly optimistic about their future. “If you have ever been through someone getting sober through recovery, if you come out on the other side of that successfully and in a positive way, anything is possible,” she explained to Us at the time. “Like he said, a blip in the radar and not a concern for us.”

In October, a source told Us that Sorrentino “really wants to spend as much time as he can with [Lauren]” and is “looking forward to working up until he goes away.”

The couple wed on November 1 at the Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, nine months after Sorrentino’s Valentine’s Day proposal.

