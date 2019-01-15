Through good times and bad times. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino officially turned himself into federal prison on Tuesday, January 15, and his Jersey Shore castmates made sure he knew they would support him no matter what.

Shortly after Sorrentino, 36, recorded an Instagram Live video on his way to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio posted words of encouragement on social media.

“Sending love to my brother today!!!” the Strong Is the New Sexy author, 31, wrote on her Instagram Story along with a picture of herself and Sorrentino. “We love you!!!! @mikethesituation.”

DelVecchio, 38, tweeted simply, “#FreeSitch,” and added praying hands and raising hands emojis. The Here’s the Situation author reposted his friends’ messages on his Instagram Stories.

Polizzi and DelVecchio were at the New Jersey courthouse in early October 2018 when Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison with two years supervised probation for tax evasion. Fellow Jersey Shore stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick were also present.

“He’s just such a good person. He changed for the better,” the Snooki Shop owner told Us Weekly exclusively the day before his sentencing. “He’s a totally different person. He doesn’t deserve this right now, but obviously you gotta get that done.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star pleaded guilty in January 2018 after being indicted with his brother Marc Sorrentino in September 2014. He was supposed to enter jail shortly after his sentencing but was granted an extension in late October so that he wouldn’t have to turn himself in until January 15, 2019.

Sorrentino did his best to remain positive as he was driving with his wife of two months, Lauren Pesce, to the prison. “I want to put this behind me and move forward,” he said during the livestream. “The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

