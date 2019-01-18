Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Prison Release Date Revealed

Counting down the days! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino only surrendered to prison three days ago, but the Jersey Shore star already has a release date.

According to Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Mike, 36, will be a free man on September 13, 2019. (In addition to his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion, he was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to complete 500 hours of community service.)

The MTV personality reported to jail on Tuesday. On his way to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York, Mike and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, went live on Instagram.

“I want to put this behind me and move forward,” he said on Tuesday. “The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

Two days later, Lauren, 34, thanked fans for their support via her husband’s Twitter account.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support. We speak everyday & he’s doing great. He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you,” she wrote on Thursday, January 17. “Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael & Lauren Sorrentino.”

Mike and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were indicted for tax evasion in September 2014. Marc, who was sentenced to 24-months in prison in October 2018, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The Here’s the Situation author and Lauren, who tied the knot in November 2018, previously told Us Weekly exclusively that they weren’t worried about how his time in prison will affect their relationship.

“We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away]. I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing,” he told Us at the time. “But it’s gonna be a blip in the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”

