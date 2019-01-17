Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s brother Marc Sorrentino has reported to prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Radar Online on Thursday, January 17.

Marc recently began his 24-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey, which is located approximately 200 miles away from the upstate New York prison where Mike, 36, started his eight-month sentence on Tuesday, January 15.

The Sorrentino brothers were initially indicted for tax offenses in September 2014 and received additional charges in April 2017. Marc, for his part, pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. The siblings both appeared in New Jersey federal court in October 2018 to be sentenced.

In addition to two years behind bars, Marc was ordered to pay restitution and a $75,000 fine. He will be under supervised release for a year after completing his sentence.

Before reporting to the Otisville FCI on Tuesday, Mike took to Instagram Live to share one final message to his fans. “The comeback is always greater than the setback,” he said before joking that his wife, Lauren Pesce, is “going to save a lot of money on food” while he is away.

The MTV personality and Pesce, 34, tied the knot at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, in November in front of his costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

