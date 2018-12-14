Since the show began in 2009, the cast of Jersey Shore has been making headlines. When the original cast – Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro,Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick, Sam “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino – entered the MTV reality show, they never held back or pretended to be anyone else. However, that ultimately did lead to some shakeups.

Us Weekly is breaking down some of the craziest scandals the cast has encountered through the years.