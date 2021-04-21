Exclusive

Pregnant Lauren Sorrentino and Mike Sorrentino: This ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Can’t Babysit Our Son

By

Hands off! Pregnant Lauren Sorrentino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have no plans to let Angelina Pivarnick take care of their upcoming arrival.

“She’s not babysitting privately,” the expectant reality star, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 21, while promoting her husband’s work with Banyan Treatment as a recovery speaker. “I would probably let Vinny [Guadagnino] and never Angelina. Oh, my God.”

Lauren Sorrentino Mike Sorrentino This Jersey Shore Cast Member Cant Babysit Our Son
Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino. Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, chimed in, “Yeah, no, those are probably the two that I would least likely want to babysit. I would, obviously, eventually let Vinny do it.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars announced in November 2020 that they’re expecting their first child, a baby boy. Their costar Deena Cortese shared her pregnancy news one month prior, and Lauren thinks that their kids’ playdates will be “so cute.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley already have children and have given the future parents “the best advice.” Lauren called them “super moms,” noting that she isn’t sure which of their MTV “nieces and nephews” will have the closest bond with their son.

“We are all so close,” the mom-to-be explained to Us. “We actually practically speak every day about everything in a group chat. They’re friends that have turned into family. I think eventually there might even be a show when these kids turn 18 because that’s how close we are. We really do see each other at family events, and they always share advice about becoming parents. It’s really amazing to have close friends like that.”

Lauren Sorrentino Mike Sorrentino This Jersey Shore Cast Member Cant Babysit Our Son
Angelina Pivarnick. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

While the MTV personalities prepare for their infant’s arrival, they already have their hands full with their recovery speaking tours with Banyan Treatment. “It’s one of the most rewarding work that we’ve ever done,” Mike, who is five years sober, told Us on Wednesday. “We usually go to the treatment centers, we visit them, we tour them and we speak to the clients and share our experience.”

Lauren called this their “life’s work,” gushing, “It makes you feel complete as a person. We’re definitely doing it long-term.”

