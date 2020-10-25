And baby makes four. Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese revealed on Sunday, October 25, that she’s pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Chris Buckner.

“We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021,” she captioned five fall-themed photos with her husband and son CJ. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant.”

The pregnant star, 33, wore a Halloween-themed T-shirt with the words “I smell a child,” while her husband had a shirt that read, “Can’t scare me. My wife is pregnant.” The couple’s 22-month-old wore a shirt stating, “It’s no trick. I’m gonna be a big brother.”

“YASSSSS MAWMA So excited for you!” Cortese’s MTV costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented on the post.

“yay!!! We’re so excited for you guys,” Mike Sorrentino‘s wife, Lauren, wrote. “Another little meatball 🤗 love you.” The Situation and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola also offered up their congratulations, while Jenni “JWoww” Farley declared it the “best news.”

Cortese’s announcement came a week after fans asked if she was pregnant after she posted photos from the family’s visit to Happy Day Farm in Manalapan Township, New Jersey.

The reality TV star, who wed Buckner in October 2017, welcomed her first child, Christopher John, nicknamed CJ in January 2019.

Days after welcoming her son, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star admitted that “motherhood is def harder” than she’d expected. “I’m def starting to learn how to function on no sleep,” she added and admitted, “I never thought I could love Chris anymore than I did until I saw him hold CJ.”

This past January, Cortese revealed that her toddler had been diagnosed with a common foot deformity, metatarsus adductus, and was getting night braces to correct the condition that made his feet turn inward.

“I’m sorry Deena,” JWoww commented on her post as Cortese hit back at mom-shamers who’d questioned why her son wasn’t wearing shoes. “You are an incredible mother. Always putting CJ first and I know how hard this has been for you. How people choose to ‘voice their concern’ is a reflection on them. Not you. Keep being the amazing mom you are.”