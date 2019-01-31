Not easy! Deena Nicole Cortese admitted that motherhood has been more challenging than she thought it would be.

“Motherhood is def harder then [sic] I expected and I never understood ppl [sic] telling me while pregnant to get sleep now lol bc [sic] while pregnant I thought I wasn’t getting good sleep,” the new mom, 32, revealed in the comments of a Wednesday, January 30, Instagram post. “But it’s all so worth it. He’s my little side kick. We got this.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star added: “I’m def starting to learn how to function on no sleep. Lol CJ has been getting better at night but it’s still been a struggle.”

Cortese got candid about sleep deprivation in the comments section of a new professional family photo with CJ and her husband, Chris Buckner. The couple looked down at their newborn with matching smiles, while the little one slept in his mom’s arms. CJ was swaddled in a monkey blanket with a matching hat.

“Having a baby is like falling in love again,” the MTV personality captioned the shot. “Both with your husband and your child.”

She and Buckner, 29, welcomed their son on January 5, and the reality star has been honest with her followers about their early days of parenthood ever since. Whether she’s debuting her “new mom” hair or snapping a mirror selfie of her post-baby body, Cortese always keeps it real.

When social media users shamed the first-time mom for the outfit CJ left the hospital in earlier this month, as well as his loose car seat harness, she clapped back with an Instagram caption.

“(It’s not a jacket… it’s a onesie and hospital approved it,” Cortese wrote beneath a photo of her son. “We’re not perfect but we got this. Thank you for the concerns.”

