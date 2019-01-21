Deena Nicole Cortese is showing off her post-baby body progress! The Jersey Shore star shared two smiling selfies in front of her bathroom mirror on Sunday, January 20, marking her first solo Instagram post since her son was born.

“2 weeks since giving birth to my little man,” Cortese wrote.

The reality star may have covered up with a long-sleeve white tee and black sweats in the new pic, but she still looked super slim. Believe it or not, it’s been almost a year since Jersey Shore fans have seen the 32-year-old without her baby bump. She carried Christopher John Buckner (CJ) for more than 40 weeks, after all! The new mom’s followers quickly flooded her comments section with compliments.

Even costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had something to say! “GET THAT SNAP BACK! Wait I miss ur belly lol,” she wrote.

But while Cortese’s baby bump may be long gone, she and her husband, Chris Buckner, have a sweet little one in its place! They welcomed their baby boy on January 5. “Mommy and Daddy love you so much CJ,” the new mom wrote in her announcement. “You’re our everything. I never thought I could love Chris anymore than I did until I saw him hold CJ.”

The MTV personality been sharing sweet shots of her bundle of joy ever since! Just after sharing her selfies, Cortese posted two pics of CJ in his dad’s arms. The newborn was wearing an elephant onesie and a big smile!

