Deena Cortese Gets Shamed for her Baby Boy's Coming Home outfit

Deena Cortese gave birth three days ago and she’s already been mom-shamed! The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 7, to set the record straight after she received backlash about the outfit her son, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner wore home from the hospital.

“(It’s not a jacket… it’s a onesie and hospital approved it),” Cortese wrote after sharing a photo of her little boy in a car seat. “We’re not perfect but we got this. Thank you for the concerns.”

Experts at the Consumer Reporter’s Auto Test Center warn that winter coats worn underneath a car seat harness can leave the straps dangerously loose.

Even after Cortese clarified her newborn’s ensemble, she was inundated with comments about safety.

“The baby doesn’t fit in his car seat with that fleece snowsuit and the harness is waaaay too loose. Sorry I don’t want people’s babies to die,” wrote one person. Added another: “That’s not a f—king onesie. Lmao.” A third explained, “Some of us here are trying to help her and offer LIFE SAVING ADVICE.”

Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, welcomed their first child on Saturday, January 5. “I never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ,” she gushed on Instagram that day.

The MTV personality’s Jersey Shore costars offered their well-wishes on social media. “HE IS SO PERFECT! Welcome to the mommy club mawma!” raved Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who’s pregnant with her third child. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio called the baby “perfect.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2017. “I love being married,” Cortese gushed to Us Weekly about Buckner last April. “I got very lucky. I don’t know how I found him.”

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!