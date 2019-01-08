Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s husband, Jionni LaValle, didn’t jump up and down screaming when she showed him her positive pregnancy test.

“It’s the third kid,” the Jersey Shore star, 31, told Us Weekly on Monday, January 7. “He was like, ‘Oh, s–t. Here we go.’”

Despite his less than enthusiastic reaction, the 31-year-old businessman is counting down the days until he meets his baby boy. “He’s been waiting for me to get pregnant,” Polizzi explained. The couple’s son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter, Giovanna, 4, are just as excited. “They kiss my belly every single day,” she gushed. “They can’t wait for little brother.”

The MTV personality has been feeling less than stellar. “I’m super nauseous, much more than I was with my other two,” she told Us. “I just feel like every day I wake up and there’s something wrong with me. My stomach hurts or I’m cranky and I can’t move and just to need to lay down. It’s really annoying, the pregnancy. It’s not my favorite.”

Luckily, LaValle is happy to step up when Polizzi needs to stay in bed with covers pulled over her head. And he knows how to manage her mood swings. “He lets me rest all day on Sunday. He’s just really forgiving with my attitude and he understands it and he helps me with the kids.”

Polizzi knows there is light at the end of the tunnel. The reality star, who lives for chaos, admitted she’s looking forward to having a big, loud family. “I’m really excited to be that stressed mom in the grocery store screaming at three kids,” she quipped. “You know, I’m blessed.”

Polizzi announced in November that she and LaValle are expanding their family for a third time. The couple tied the knot in November 2014.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

