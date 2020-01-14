Setting the record straight. After being criticized for her 12-month-old son CJ’s bare feet, Deena Nicole Cortese revealed that the toddler has been diagnosed with a common foot deformity.

“CJ has Metatarsus Adductus and will be getting night braces to get it corrected,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, captioned a Tuesday, January 14, Instagram upload, referencing a condition that causes the front half of feet to turn inward. “He’s had it since he was born, but we noticed it at 10 months when he started walking. The doctor says it’s common and we’ve been on top of it. Unfortunately, his right foot has an extreme case and he literally cannot get a shoe on. That is why CJ isn’t in shoes and just socks and booties.”

The MTV personality went on to write, “Please before messaging me telling me what I should do or asking and making comments about why he’s not wearing shoes, maybe ask if I’ve already looked into what you see could be wrong because more than likely I have. Anything you guys notice about my son, I most likely noticed it before anyone else.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley commented on the social media upload, writing, “I’m sorry Deena. You are an incredible mother. Always putting CJ first and I know how hard this has been for you. How people choose to ‘voice their concern’ is a reflection on them. Not you. Keep being the amazing mom you are.”

Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, welcomed their baby boy in January 2018. “Our Little Man has finally arrived,” the Couples Therapy alum wrote on Facebook at the time. “Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches, 6 Lb 8.5 ounces. Ugh, mommy and daddy love you so much CJ. You’re our everything!”

The new mom added, “I never thought I could love Chris anymore than I did until I saw him hold CJ.”

In November, the New Jersey native opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how difficult it has been filming the MTV show while caring for her son.

“I want to just be with him 24-7, but at the same time this show gives him opportunities and I love being with my roommates,” the reality star explained at the time. “So it’s such a double-edged sword, you know? But at the end of the day, I know the show is good for him and I have to work too. Luckily … I can be mostly a stay at home mom. It just takes me away here and there.”

She and Buckner, 30, wed in October 2017.