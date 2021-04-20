Bump watch! Lauren Sorrentino has been sharing pregnancy pics since announcing in November 2020 that she and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are expecting their first child.

“Our biggest blessing is on its way,” the expectant star captioned their Christmas cookie-themed reveal at the time.

Her husband added in a post of his own: “We have a baby Situation.” The pair spread flour out on a table, writing their little one’s May 2021 due date.

Two months later, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars were already thinking about expanding. “It’s so funny. She’s like, ‘Honey, right after we have this first one, we’re going to have another one,’” Mike exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “I was like, ‘Honey, let’s calm down. One step at a time.’ But I think she’s onto something. We definitely would like around three children, I think.”

His wife chimed in, “We both grew up in big families. He’s one of four, I’m one of four, but it’s a lot. So it’ll definitely be more than one, and everyone says, like, get the baby stage out of the way, so we might just keep going. … I think three, but I don’t know. That’s really aggressive.”

The couple added that they had a “hunch” that they were expecting a son, which they revealed in December 2020 with blue lights on their Christmas tree.

“I was in so much shock and just happy that everything was going well that I couldn’t even get past it to thinking what the sex was,” Mike told Us, adding that they have agreed on “a pretty cool name.”

He and his college sweetheart tied the knot in November 2018 in New Jersey. While the Dancing With the Stars alum went to prison two months later to serve his tax fraud sentence, they started trying to conceive their first child immediately following his September 2019 release.

In November 2019, the pair revealed that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage. “The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” she explained during a Good Morning America appearance at the time. “And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time, and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

Since announcing that she is pregnant with her rainbow baby, Lauren has been documenting her bump progress. Take a look at her pregnancy pictures, from posing on her babymoon to snapping mirror selfies.