Babymoon times two! Pregnant Deena Nicole Cortese and Lauren Sorrentino celebrated their upcoming arrivals with a Pennsylvania vacation.

“Just a couple of BUCKS spotted in the woods,” the Couples Therapy alum, 34, captioned a Thursday, March 4, Instagram photo with her husband, Chris Buckner. The New Jersey native covered her baby bump with a puffy black jacket while they posed for a smiling shot in the snow.

As for Sorrentino, 36, the blogger showed her “popped” stomach in a slideshow that same day with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. “27 weeks and three days,” she captioned the social media upload.

“Beautiful honeys,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, commented on the post.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars were filming the show’s upcoming fifth season while vacationing in Pennsylvania’s Woodloch Resort, alongside Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and more cast members.

Cortese announced her second pregnancy in October 2020, writing via Instagram: “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES … I’m pregnant.”

The reality star first became a mom in January 2019, celebrating her son’s 2nd birthday with a Cars-themed party. “I can’t believe my baby boy is turning 2 today !!!!” Cortese captioned a January Instagram slideshow. “It feels like just yesterday I gave birth to this little man. Every time other moms told me it goes by fast, I didn’t want to believe it. But boy it really does. Even though this last year was definitely different [amid the coronavirus pandemic], Chris and I made sure to make sure CJ still experienced and had so many fun memories. A lot of firsts and A LOT of family time.”

Lauren’s reveal came the following month. “Our biggest blessing is on its way,” she wrote via Instagram one year after suffering a miscarriage.

The pair are already thinking about expanding their family, they exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “It’s so funny. She’s like, ‘Honey, right after we have this first one, we’re going to have another one,’” Mike explained at the time. “I was like, ‘Honey, let’s calm down. One step at a time.’ But I think she’s onto something. We definitely would like around three children, I think.”

His wife added, “Everyone says, get the baby stage out of the way.” While she “think[s]” that they want three children, they will at least have “more than one.”

Keep scrolling to see the expectant stars’ babymoon photos.