Baring her bump! Pregnant Lauren Sorrentino posted a stunning photo from her maternity shoot on Tuesday, April 27.

“Family of three (plus [Moses]) coming soon,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, captioned a picture with her husband, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and their dog. In the family photo, the New Jersey native covered her chest with both hands while wearing unbuttoned jeans. Mike, 38, hugged her, while Moses rested at their feet.

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared the same shot on his own profile, writing, “We didn’t come this far just to come this far.”

He and Lauren announced in November 2020 that their rainbow baby was on the way after a previous miscarriage. “We have a baby Situation,” the dad-to-be wrote via Instagram at the time.

The MTV personalities have already chosen a name for their baby boy, Mike exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “When we finally reveal it, you’ll be like, ‘Yeah, we would think the Situations would name their kid [that],’” the New York native joked. “It’s a very strong name.”

Lauren chimed in at the time: “It’s very unique and something we both love. It does have a special meaning. We did have, like, three top names that we loved and the first two were just not sticking. This third one was like, ‘That’s it.’”

She went on to tell Us about her nerves ahead of delivery, which she feels are “normal.” The pregnant star explained, “Just to make sure everything’s safe and healthy. I’m more excited. I’m not nervous about the pain or anything like that. I feel like I can take so much in life, and I’m just excited to finally meet him and start our new life.”

Her husband predicted a “smooth” delivery without “fist-pumping music,” adding, “I was told to bring in a portable speaker into the delivery room to play music so that it’s got good vibes going on. … We don’t agree on movie choices and music choices, [so we’ll] start with whatever she wants.”

Once their little one arrives, the reality stars have agreed not to let their costar Angelina Pivarnick babysit their son under any circumstances. As for Vinny Guadagnino, the pair would “eventually let” the Double Shot at Love star, 33, step up to the plate.