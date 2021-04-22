Ahead of the game! Lauren Sorrentino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have already chosen a name for their upcoming arrival.

“It’s very unique and something we both love,” the pregnant reality star, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 21, while promoting her husband’s recovery speaking work with Banyan Treatment Centers. “It does have a special meaning.”

Mike, 38, called the Italian moniker “strong,” explaining, “Obviously, when we finally reveal it, you’ll be like, ‘Yeah, we would think the Situations would name their kid [that].’ It’s a very strong name.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars had a “hard” time agreeing on it, Lauren added. “We did have, like, three top names that we loved and the first two were just not sticking,” the New Jersey native explained. “This third one was like, ‘That’s it.’”

The MTV personalities revealed their pregnancy news in November 2020, and Lauren has been getting more “nervous” as her due date approaches.

“To a normal extent,” the expectant star clarified to Us on Wednesday. “Just to make sure everything’s safe and healthy. I’m more excited. I’m not nervous about the pain or anything like that. I feel like I can take so much in life, and I’m just excited to finally meet him and start our new life.”

Mike thinks that his wife’s delivery will be a breeze since she does Pilates three times a week. “We’re going to hopefully have a smooth delivery,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “I was told to bring in a portable speaker into the delivery room to play music so that it’s got good vibes going on.”

The New York native explained that it probably won’t be “fist-pumping music,” saying, “That’s something that we don’t agree upon. We don’t agree on movie choices and music choices, [so we’ll] start with whatever she wants.”

For now, the pair are focusing on their baby boy’s nursery, which features “neutral, soft colors.” Mike told Us, “I want it to be a more inviting space. It’s turning into, like, one of the nicest rooms in our house.”

The future parents wed in November 2018 in New Jersey and have been trying to start a family since Mike’s release from prison in September of the following year. They’ve also been working with Banyan Treatment to speak about Mike’s sobriety journey, which Lauren calls their “life’s work.”

She gushed to Us, “There really is no describable way of explaining how good you feel when you have a full day of working one-on-one with patients and clients. It’s just feel-good work. It makes you feel complete as a person. We love to do it.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi