Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have survived many “Situations” during their relationship and marriage — including, most notably, his recent prison sentence for tax evasion. Yet the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation couple still seem to be rock solid as they look forward to the future and plan on starting a family.

Of course, Mike and Lauren haven’t always been so tight. The college sweethearts were on a break for the length of the original Jersey Shore run, for example, and had a “THOTCHELLA” issue during the filming of the MTV show’s Family Vacation reboot.

Scroll down to relive the Sorrentino’s highs and lows.