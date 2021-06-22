Postpartum pride! Lauren Sorrentino snapped a mirror selfie nearly one month after her son Romeo’s arrival.

“Three weeks postpartum,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36, wrote on her Tuesday, June 21, Instagram Story.

In the social media upload, the MTV personality rocked a gray hoodie and black leggings while holding a bottle of breast milk in one hand and a water bottle in the other.

Sorrentino announced her pregnancy news in November 2020, exclusively telling Us Weekly two months later about her body’s changes.

“My boobs are just huge,” the then-expectant star said in January. “I had to go to the bathroom and adjust my [bra] straps, [earlier]. I’m like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening.’ They’re either too tight or they’re too big and they’re not supportive. … So that’s a challenge, but I heard they get bigger after when you breast-feed. So, like, I don’t even know what to do.”

The New Jersey native and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino became parents last month. “Romeo Reign Sorrentino,” Lauren captioned her baby boy’s May Instagram debut.

Since the infant’s birth, the new mom has been documenting his days, from the ballon arch he was welcomed home with to the sweet bond he has with family dog Mosey.

Lauren called Mike, 38, the “best daddy” when the New York native celebrated Father’s Day for the first time on Sunday, June 20. The new dad posted an Instagram slideshow of family photos at the time, writing, “Officially Big Daddy Sitch.”

Romeo has yet to meet his parents’ fellow Jersey Shore cast members because of his “baby quarantine,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi exclusively told Us on Monday, June 21.

“When you have a baby, you don’t let anyone come over for a month or two,” the Messiness host, 33, explained. “So they’re doing that right now just to make sure the baby’s all nice and good. Then hopefully, we’ll be invited over to meet him because he looks just like Sitch. It’s crazy. It’s like a little old man. He’s so cute.”

The A Shore Thing author added that the newborn had already been “spoiled” with gifts before he arrived, thanks to his “gorgeous” baby shower.

While waiting to meet the little one, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio shared his advice for Mike exclusively with Us.

“Just forget about [sleep],” the Double Shot at Love star, 40, who is the father of daughter Amabella, 8, said earlier this month. “He doesn’t realize that all that time, he was catching up on his sleep. … Right now, it’s diaper changing and feeding.”