While self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio’s taken advantage of his extra time to experiment with facial hair. Enter, the “quarantine beard,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s new look.

The 39-year-old reality star gave his followers their first look at his facial hair on April 24. He posted a selfie to Twitter sporting his signature spiky blowout, a red muscle shirt and the buzz-worthy beard. To accompany the pic, he wrote, “Quarantine Beard………”

Fans barely recognized the Jersey Shore alum and couldn’t help but share their thoughts about the look on Twitter. “I guess a beard really is like makeup for men … cuz I don’t recognize Pauly D,” one fan tweeted. “If this is him… he’s lookin fresh and supple!”

Another social media-user said, “I was about to say ‘hahaha this person looks like Pauly D,’ but it really is just Pauly D looking like someone pretending to be Pauly D.”

Nearly a month later, the Rhode Island native’s still embracing the beard. In fact, he’s posted about it several times on social media. His 4.1 million Instagram followers have watched his facial hair evolve from the beginning stages of a beard to the real, fuzzy thing.

On May 14, he shared an Instagram video sporting a gray sweatshirt, a Yankees baseball cap and —you guessed it! — the Internet-famous facial hair.

He filmed himself stroking the beard and said, “Yo … Beards comin’ in quite nicely. And to ring home the point, he captioned the clip, “Hi I Have A Beard……”

Judging from the göt2b ambassador’s selfies, it looks like he’s been trimming the beard and keeping it well-groomed. Will it become his new post-quarantine look? We can only wait and see.

Keep scrolling to see the evolution of Pauly D’s beard during the COVID-19 quarantine.

