Au naturel! Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio shared that he’s grown some facial hair on his usually bare face amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 39, posted a photo of his new look via Twitter on Friday, April 24. “Quarantine beard,” DelVecchio wrote alongside the pic.

Fans were shocked at the transformation with some people comparing him to his Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. “Why does Pauly D look like Ronnie dressed up as Pauly D,” one person wrote.

Another user tweeted, “I was about to say ‘hahaha this person looks like Pauly D’ but it really is just Pauly D looking like someone pretending to be Pauly D.”

One fan thought that the Rhode Island native no longer looked like himself. “Idk who you are but if you don’t give Pauly D his phone back,” they joked. Another person complimented the DJ writing, “Pauly D got fine af and Im not about to be shamed out of.”

DelVecchio has shocked his fans with his natural look in the past. The MTV personality shared a rare photo of himself without his trademark hair gel in June 2019.

“Haters Will Say It’s Sweat, No Gel, Beard, Chest Hair, Outside :)” he tweeted at the time.

DelVecchio’s gel-free locks got the stamp of approval from many fans who praised the reality star for sharing the picture. “I never thought we’d see your hair without the gel. It looks great,” one person tweeted, while another wrote: “Boy why you been lookin like a slim Jim for the past 10+ years?! I’m team #nogel all the way.”

DelVecchio isn’t the only Jersey Shore cast member to reveal a transformation recently. His pal Vinny Guadagnino posted photos via Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, of his massive weight loss, which he credited to his strict keto diet.

“A lot of people didn’t know that I struggled with my weight my whole life. I was the king of yo-yo dieting,” the New York native, 32, wrote. “I was my biggest during the years I was off TV so a lot of people didn’t realize.”

One day earlier, Guadagnino shared that he’s been maintaining his hair while in quarantine. The Keto Guido author, who’s known for his love of barbershops, posted a photo of his fresh cut via Instagram on Monday, April 20. “quarantine cut,” he captioned the photo.