These Are The Most Talked About ’Jersey Shore’ Moments of All Time: Watch!

By

Party’s here! After five years, Jersey Shore is back! The gang that brought us GTL, T-shirt time and fist pumps have returned and are bringing the drama and debauchery to Miami. Ahead of tonight’s premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, take a look back at the craziest and most talked about moments from the series.

While Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola decided to not return to the show because she is in a “completely different place” in her life, her relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will always be a topic of conversation. Saying their romance was tumultuous may be a bit of an understatement since viewers watched Sammi punch him in the face and witnessed Ronnie throw her bed out a window.

Fighting was an overall theme throughout the six seasons of the hit MTV series. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had someone “hold her earrings” as she rumbled with former housemate Angelina Pivarnick, while Jenni “JWoww” Farley backhanded Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino because he “kicked her out of the club.” However, The Situation met his ultimate match after he bashed his head into a concrete wall while the cast was in Florence, Italy.

Yet, the most infamous moment has to go to Snooki. The pint-sized reality star caused quite a stir when she once ran up and down the Seaside boardwalk, in fluffy slippers, asking, “Where is the beach?” Snooki found it and eventually found her way in the back of a cop car after she was arrested for public intoxication.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts on Thursday, April 5, on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

