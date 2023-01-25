This “situation” calls for a celebration! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino are proud parents of two.

The happy couple welcomed daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino on Tuesday, January 22, at 8:22 a.m. The little one weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces at birth, their rep confirmed to People.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Star, 40, first announced the exciting news of Lauren’s pregnancy in July 2022.

“We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼January 2023,” Mike shared via Instagram. “God is Good 🙏🏼.”

The couple met and dated throughout their college years but decided to split up while the reality star was filming Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012. The pair reconnected after the reality show ended.

“We had gone our separate ways, but we parted on good terms and always kept in touch,” Lauren, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly in 2015. “I went into the work world and he went into fitness and modeling and then Jersey Shore. I was nothing but happy for him. We were on our different paths in life. Timing is everything — we circled back to each other about two years ago and we kind of picked back up where we left off.”

The two got engaged in April 2018 on an episode of Jersey Shore, which was the New York native’s dream.

“I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world,” Mike told Us at the time. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

Although the pair went through ups and downs amid Mike’s legal woes and his journey to sobriety, the couple stuck through it all and tied the knot at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey in November 2018.

The skincare line owner gave birth to their first child, Romeo Reign, in May 2021, one year after suffering a miscarriage.

“The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” Lauren shared on a GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke appearance in November 2019. Mike spent eight months in prison in 2018 after pleading to one count of tax evasion. “And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing.”

The two couldn’t be happier after welcoming Romeo in 2021.

“You get no sleep after you start to have your own family. I’m always checking the baby monitor if he sneezes. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what is happening?’,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum told Us in January 2022. “But it’s the best thing ever being a parent. I feel such an amazing purpose and such an amazing love that I was just introduced to. So it’s really awesome to … go on that journey.”