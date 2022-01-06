The more, the merrier! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino sees another baby in his and Lauren Sorrentino’s future.

“We actually are [thinking about baby No. 2],” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 5, while promoting season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I don’t know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2 [is in the cards] to have a brother or sister for [our 7-month-old son], Romeo, for sure.”

Mike and the New Jersey native, 36, became parents in May 2021, and he joked that they haven’t been resting much since then.

“You get no sleep after you start to have your own family,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum explained to Us. “I’m always checking the baby monitor if he sneezes. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what is happening?’ But it’s the best thing ever being a parent. I feel such an amazing purpose and such an amazing love that I was just introduced to. So it’s really awesome to … go on that journey.”

The MTV personalities announced in November 2020 that their first child was on the way. Before the former real estate agent even gave birth, the duo were already discussing their plans to expand.

“It’s so funny. She’s like, ‘Honey, right after we have this first one, we’re going to have another one,’” Mike told Us in January 2021. “I was like, ‘Honey, let’s calm down. One step at a time.’ But I think she’s onto something. We definitely would like around three children, I think.”

Lauren chimed in at the time that three might be an “aggressive” number of children, saying, “We both grew up in big families. He’s one of four, I’m one of four, but it’s a lot. So it’ll definitely be more than one, and everyone says, like, get the baby stage out of the way, so we might just keep going.”

The couple have been documenting their son’s life since his arrival four months later, sharing exclusive photos with Us of his nursery in June 2021.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled!” the pair said at the time. “We love everything about it. … We have a modern [and] contemporary home, so I wanted the nursery to keep that feel while still being cozy and baby friendly. I also wanted a space that baby Romeo could grow into, so the playroom is absolutely perfect for that.”

