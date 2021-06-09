Welcome home! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s 2-week-old son, Romeo, has a super stylish room.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with our baby’s nursery!” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars exclusively told Us Weekly. “We love everything about it. [We] are obsessed with bubble chandelier, it is such a statement piece. Also, we of course adore all of the small baby accessories. It made everything feel so real as we awaited baby Romeo’s arrival.”

Mike, 38, and Lauren, 36, “wanted a room fit for a king” and designer Vanessa Antonelli helped the MTV personalities achieve that.

“We have a modern [and] contemporary home, so I wanted the nursery to keep that feel while still being cozy and baby friendly. Vanessa brought that vision to life,” the new mom explained to Us. “I also wanted a space that baby Romeo could grow into, so the playroom is absolutely perfect for that. … We have known Vanessa for quite some time, so when the time came, it was a no-brainer to work with her. She was so easy to work with.”

The reality stars announced in November 2020 that their first child was on the way. Romeo arrived in May, making his debut via Instagram at the time.

“Welcome to my fam my gorgeous nephew!!!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented on the social media upload last month. “So so so exciting for you, my besties! God bless and welcome to my parent club!!!!”

The following month, the Snooki & JWoww alum’s former costar Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio exclusively told Us that Mike would be most surprised by the “lack of sleep” that comes with fatherhood. (DelVecchio, 40, is the father of daughter Amabella, 8.)

“He doesn’t realize that all that time, he was catching up on his sleep,” the Double Shot at Love star told Us. “Just forget about that [now]. ‘Cause right now, it’s diaper changing and feeding. … He’s so happy. I’m so happy for him. This is all he really wanted, he’s always wanted. It’s like the last piece of the puzzle, I’m so happy for him.”

Keep scrolling to see Mike and Lauren’s “perfect” room for their baby boy, from his crib to his changing table.

With reporting by Travis Cronin