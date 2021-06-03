The only bottles Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino will be popping these days are his new baby’s. As the days of GTL, cabs and the Shore Store are fading, the days of diaper changing, lack of sleep and real life are very much here for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member, 38. The reality star welcomed his first baby, Romeo, with wife Lauren Sorrentino in May 2021.

The cast of the MTV series sat down with Us Weekly while promoting the new season and veteran dad Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio got real about what the new parents can expect in the first weeks with their baby. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above with host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz to hear what he had to say.

“The lack of sleep! He doesn’t realize that all that time, he was catching up on his sleep. Just forget about that [now],” he said, laughing. “‘Cause right now, it’s diaper changing and feeding.”

While the lack of sleep is inevitable for the reality star, his MTV costar assured Us: “He’s so happy. I’m so happy for him. This is all he really wanted, he’s always wanted. It’s like the last piece of the puzzle, I’m so happy for him.”

As for DJ Pauly D, he admitted that he does not miss the newborn stage, but he would like for his daughter Amabella, whom he shares with ex Amanda Markert, to “stay at 8.”

He gushed, “I don’t want her to get any older. ‘Please don’t get any older.’”

Catch new episodes of Moms Like Us on Us Weekly’s YouTube channel every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the cast on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.