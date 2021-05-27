Welcome to parenthood! Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino and more Jersey Shore stars sent plenty of love to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino after they welcomed their first child.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, announced the little one’s arrival on Thursday, May 27. “Romeo Reign Sorrentino 🥰🚀,” he captioned a series of sweet Instagram pics from the hospital.

His wife, 36, shared the same photos on her own account, one day after giving birth on Wednesday, May 26. “I’m not crying you are 😢 😍😘,” Mike commented.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars tied the knot in November 2018 ahead of Mike’s eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. He was released in September 2019, two months before Lauren opened up about suffering a “heart-wrenching” miscarriage.

“The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” she revealed during a Good Morning America interview in November 2019. “And then at about six a and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

She continued, “I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

One month later, the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively that he and Lauren were “definitely trying” again to expand their family. They announced in November 2020 that their rainbow baby was on the way — and they already have baby No. 2 on the brain.

“It’s so funny. She’s like, ‘Honey, right after we have this first one, we’re going to have another one,'” Mike exclusively told Us in January. “I was like, ‘Honey, let’s calm down. One step at a time.’ But I think she’s onto something. We definitely would like around three children, I think.”

The then-pregnant star said that in a perfect world, she’d have three kids in total. “We both grew up in big families. He’s one of four, I’m one of four, but it’s a lot,” she added. “So, it’ll definitely be more than one, and everyone says, like, ‘Get the baby stage out of the way,’ so we might just keep going.”

Mike’s road to fatherhood will be featured in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, coming to MTV on June 3 for the second half of its fourth season. Farley, 35, Guadagnino, 33, Deena Nicole Cortese and more are set to return — with a special appearance by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who previously announced in December 2019 that she was “retiring” from the reality show.

Scroll down to see how the cast of Jersey Shore celebrated Mike, Lauren and their baby boy!