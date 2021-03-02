Together again! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was spotted filming with none other than Angelina Pivarnick one year after drama between them led to Snooki quitting Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The Snooki & JWoww alum, 33, had lunch with Angelina, 34, in late February at Lucco Cucina & Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey, while cameras were rolling, according to a photo published by TMZ on Tuesday, March 2. A producer was pictured nearby in the restaurant, wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unclear whether Snooki will return full-time or in a limited role for the Jersey Shore revival’s upcoming fifth season.

The A Shore Thing author announced that she was leaving the MTV reality series in December 2019, one month after she, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese had a falling out with Angelina over jokes in their speech at the former EMT’s wedding to Chris Larangeira.

“I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” Snooki said on her podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey,” at the time. “I am not coming back to Jersey Shore [Family Vacation] for a season 4. … I just can’t do it anymore.”

While her feud with Angelina pushed her to walk away from the show, Snooki also wanted to spend more time with her three children, Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 21 months, whom she shares with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

“I hate being away from the kids,” she explained on her podcast. “I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. And I wanna be home with the kids. You know, like, I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Angelina previously made up with JWoww, 35, and Deena, 34, on the fourth season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which the cast filmed entirely at a Las Vegas hotel that Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. rented out due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Thursday, February 25, finale documented Angelina’s impromptu vow renewal with Chris, 43, and gave JWoww and Deena a chance to rectify their controversial speech.

Pauly D, 40, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino both hinted to Us Weekly exclusively in January that fans may see Snooki on TV again, with Mike, 38, revealing that the Beach Cabana Royale host said in their “group chat that it’s happening.”