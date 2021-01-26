The return of Snooki? Maybe so! Nicole Polizzi, who left Jersey Shore Family Vacation in December 2019, has talked about returning, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino exclusively told Us Weekly.

“We are in group chat with Nicole. We talk to her all the time and sometimes we feel like we’re getting through to her,” the reality star, 38, told Us while promoting the show. “Sometimes she’ll say in group chat that it’s happening, but actions speak louder than words. I guess we will see in the coming seasons! Jersey Shore is doing well, so I’m sure that we’ll have another season, but will she come back? I don’t know!”

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio recently echoed Sorrentino’s comments, telling Us that they talked “every single day” while filming.

“She has, like, super FOMO [fear of missing out]. She’s in the loop on everything. So, to me, it feels like she didn’t quit. She’s there,” the DJ, 40, said earlier this month. “I just hope that she comes back, and I think she will. I don’t know. We’ll see. I think she will.”

Polizzi, 33, has been focusing on her family and running her store in New Jersey since announcing her exit.

“I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” the Strong Is the New Sexy author said on her “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast in 2019. “I hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore.”

The Snooki & JWoww alum shares children Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 19 months, with husband Jionni LaValle. A month after revealing she was leaving the show, Polizzi opened up further about the decision and the impact filming had on her family.

“Any time I say ‘Mommy’s going to work,’ [Lorenzo is] like, ‘Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did. I was so upset. I don’t want you leaving,’” she told Us exclusively in January 2020. “So now every time I say I’m leaving for work, he goes, ‘How long are you leaving?’ It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can’t do that anymore. They are definitely happy that I’m not going to be leaving for days on end now.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi