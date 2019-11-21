



Love and drama? Angelina Pivarnick is a married woman, but her big day wasn’t without its hiccups, including a fallout with some of her Jersey Shore costars!

On Wednesday, November 20, Pivarnick, 33, married Chris Larangeira in New Jersey and most of her reality star castmates were in attendance. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese were all bridesmaids, and Us Weekly confirmed that their speeches weren’t exactly what Pivarnick wanted.

“Deena, Snooki and Jenni, in their speeches, made some jokes about Angelina,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday, November 21. “The audience at the wedding booed them.”

According to an eyewitness, the guests did not get a kick out of the Jersey Shore stars poking fun at the happy couple, much like they do on the show. “Their jokes were all in good fun, but they didn’t land and some didn’t think they were kind,” the source said.

This wedding drama caused a big issue for the bride, who was visibly unhappy by the whole thing. “Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it,” the source continued. “She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them.”

The source added: “MTV filmed everything.”

Pivarnick and her husband tied the knot at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The rest of the Jersey Shore attendees included, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was not in attendance, instead, she and her fiancé, Christian Bicardi, made announcement of their own on Wednesday. The two shared that they were starting a YouTube Channel that will “give you the exclusive behind-the-scenes of our wedding.”

Other noticeable parties missing from the wedding were Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, who skipped the event following the season 3 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation feud that Farley had with Pivarnick. At the time, Pivarnick claimed Carpinello flirted with her.

Us Weekly broke the news of the couple’s engagement in January 2019. When talking about the engagement, Pivarnick told Us, “We went out to a beautiful Italian dinner” and that when they returned home, Larangeira had written, “I Love You Angelina” in flowers. “I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” she added.