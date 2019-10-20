Reunited. Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, are back together after breaking up nearly two weeks ago, Us Weekly confirms.

The Jersey Shore star, 33, and the wrestler, 24, were spotted together twice since their split, leading to speculation that the pair had rekindled their romance.

On Saturday, October 19, Us confirmed that the MTV star and her ex were spending time together at Universal Studios in Florida.

Farley shared a video of herself enjoying Rob Zombie’s Hellbilly Deluxe on her Instagram Story on Friday, October 18, while Carpinello posted several clips — including one that featured JWoww’s voice — from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Saturday.

Us exclusively reported that the duo were also spotted with Farley’s children, Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3, at Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park in Leonia, New Jersey, on October 12.

The couple’s reconciliation comes after they called it quits due to Carpinello’s handsy flirtation with Farley’s costar Angelina Pivarnick on the October 10 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Farley tweeted after the episode aired. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello apologized for his behavior and took “full responsibility” for “mistakes that I cannot take back” in an Instagram post on October 11.

“Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well. I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome.”

